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Are You Being Manipulated By The Mockingbird Media & Corrupt Politicians?
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11 views • March 03, 2022
Whether via the State of Disunion Address by the illegitimate occupier of the People's White House or the Mockingbird media's lies concerning COVID, the shot and the reality of harm it's doing or the fake news coming out of Ukraine, the propaganda is strong in this one. They are liars and deceivers all because they are of their father, the devil, in whom is no truth.
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