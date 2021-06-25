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MAJOR MOVES BY DEEP STATE AND PATRIOTS SETTING THE STAGE -OnTheFringe Dan RadioStyle
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50 views • June 25, 2021
MAJOR MOVES BY DEEP STATE AND PATRIOTS SETTING THE STAGE -OnTheFringe Dan RadioStyle
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1KUqv7QsdOu4/
https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2/Major-Moves-By-Deep-State-and-Patriots-Setting-The-Stage:f?r=J4HeSw9ac21RzPBJ18wPfNsGsz7Gys6M
Something major seems to be underway. I think I may have connected some dots on this video that made this bigger picture much more clear for me. Timing wise, it seems this was definitely a marker and likely a Red Line type event. The next few weeks will probably be weeks we will remember for the rest of our lives. Our Independence is coming folks. Have faith. WWG1WGA
Please subscribe to me @on_the_fringe on BitChute, Odysee, and Rumble in case something happens on any of these platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2
=============================
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] 1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLq667SVRZSVh4Eo0bkCcFw
[YouTube] 2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud]https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
(for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/The-Great-Awakening-102724082062115
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1KUqv7QsdOu4/
https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2/Major-Moves-By-Deep-State-and-Patriots-Setting-The-Stage:f?r=J4HeSw9ac21RzPBJ18wPfNsGsz7Gys6M
Something major seems to be underway. I think I may have connected some dots on this video that made this bigger picture much more clear for me. Timing wise, it seems this was definitely a marker and likely a Red Line type event. The next few weeks will probably be weeks we will remember for the rest of our lives. Our Independence is coming folks. Have faith. WWG1WGA
Please subscribe to me @on_the_fringe on BitChute, Odysee, and Rumble in case something happens on any of these platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2
=============================
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] 1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLq667SVRZSVh4Eo0bkCcFw
[YouTube] 2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud]https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
(for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/The-Great-Awakening-102724082062115
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
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