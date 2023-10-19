Create New Account
EPOCH TV | New 'Project 2025' to Dismantle the Administrative State
EPOCH TV | Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov


New 'Project 2025' to Dismantle the Administrative State

Irrespective of who's in the White House, millions of 𝗯𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘂𝗰𝗿𝗮𝘁𝘀 are entrenched within the federal government with a liberal slant.


This scenario has led to the birth of 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱, which seeks to dismantle the administrative state.

https://ept.ms/NewPlanFM


Episode Resources:


🔵 Project 2025:


https://www.project2025.org/

facts matterroman balmakovepoch tv

