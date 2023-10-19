EPOCH TV | New 'Project 2025' to Dismantle the Administrative State

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov
New 'Project 2025' to Dismantle the Administrative State
Irrespective of who's in the White House, millions of 𝗯𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘂𝗰𝗿𝗮𝘁𝘀 are entrenched within the federal government with a liberal slant.
This scenario has led to the birth of 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱, which seeks to dismantle the administrative state.
https://ept.ms/NewPlanFM
Episode Resources:
🔵 Project 2025:
https://www.project2025.org/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.