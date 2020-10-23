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You Can't Put God In A Box!
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15 views • October 23, 2020
"You Can't Put God In A Box!" is a continuation of the Liberator comic, an original cartoon story covering Luke 22:63 - Luke 13:46. The story includes Jesus' trial by the religious council, Jesus before Pilate and Herod, and Jesus being executed. Prepare to be moved by this original portrayal of the most profound death in history.
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