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Suzan Danforth on the Power of a Common Law Assembly at the World Wide Freedom Rally
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100 views • March 23, 2021
God created man, man created the constitution and the constitution created government. We recognize our rights come from God and not from government. There are only two types of government: Either the government controls the people or the people control the government. Which type of government do you want?
De jure assemblies form common law grand juries and bring unlawful actions of elected officials to justice. Government of the people, by the people and for the people.
For more info, visit:
https://www.Hawaii-Assembly.Net
#WeWillALLbeThere #Honolulu #Freedom
De jure assemblies form common law grand juries and bring unlawful actions of elected officials to justice. Government of the people, by the people and for the people.
For more info, visit:
https://www.Hawaii-Assembly.Net
#WeWillALLbeThere #Honolulu #Freedom
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