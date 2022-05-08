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Weaving The Spells, Politicians Who Think They're Magicians
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11 views • May 08, 2022
Weaving The Spells, Politicians Who Think They're Magicians a bit like the scientists who think the sun is 92 million miles plus away from the place where your looking from more less than 5 miles and definitely a disk and not a ball looks like gold you can see the thumb prints of the Giants who made the disks
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