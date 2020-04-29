Power Of The Shofar Brand Thornton & CE MacPherson

This Shofar is a special one and the man behind it is a man of great faith. He has been to many places where the children of God were in deep despair. There are many stories tied to this man and the Shofar where angels were known to come to the rescue of those in need against circumstances that meant life or death. Often Brand can be found in places where our rights and freedoms are under attack. This moment in time was captured for you to understand and feel what occurs when he comes to the rescue of one who stands in need of God's support where the odds are very unbalanced against the innocent. This was one such occasion. America is a covenant land and when we remember that and call upon him when our freedoms are under attack, it is amazing to see what happens when you turn completely to him for help in the battle.



The shofar was blown in the times of Joshua to help him capture Jericho. As they surrounded the walls, the shofar was blown and the Jews were able to capture the city. The shofar was commonly taken out to war so the troops would know when a battle would begin. The person who would blow the shofar would call out to the troops from atop a hill. All of the troops were able to hear the call of the shofar from their position because of its distinct sound. © 2020



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