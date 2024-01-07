Shut the Border Down! Law & Border's Ben Bergquam reporting from the southern border at McAllen TX

Shut the Border Down! Law & Border host Ben Bergquam reporting from the southern border at McAllen, Texas, tells Steve Bannon that Joe Biden and the Democrats are selling out America and are using our tax dollars to do it.
