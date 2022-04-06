© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scientists demand stop for research on horror viruses! – Bio laboratories in Ukraine
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • April 06, 2022
If scientific research can lead to a result destroying mankind, it is high time for a stop! 45 scientists therefore demand an immediate stop of the high-risk so-called "gain-of-function research", which can create even much more dangerous viruses than the Corona virus. There are said to be at least 30 suspicious biolabs in Ukraine, funded by the United States.
✓ www.kla.tv/22165
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
✓ www.kla.tv/22165
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.