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Why Is No One Telling The Jews And Israel About The Coming Time Of Jacob's Trouble?-MARCH 26 2026
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
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26 views • 2 days ago

“For then shall be great tribulation, such as was not since the beginning of the world to this time, no, nor ever shall be.” Matthew 24:21 (KJB)


Can you imagine, as a Christian, getting to address Jewish leaders in Israel, or better yet, being in the same room as Benjamin Netanyahu and be able to speak with him face to face? Many Christians pastors in America, like John Hagee, have had those opportunities and continue to have them, and stay strangely silent about Jesus Christ and Bible prophecy. These men and women say how much they love and support Israel and the Jews, I don’t doubt that, and are unafraid to publicly declare their support for them. But underneath all that bluster they are cowards, afraid to tell the Jews the truth about their current estranged condition with God, about the coming time of Jacob’s trouble, about how the majority of the Jews will worship Antichrist in the Tribulation, and all the other things the Old and New Testaments declare are coming for them. Why won’t they tell them?


READ ARTICLE: Why Are None Of The Celebrity Church Pastors Warning The Jews And Israel About The Coming Time Of Jacob’s Trouble That’s Written In The Prophets? - https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/why-a...

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