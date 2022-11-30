PATRICK LANCASTER: 30NOV22 - On Russian Controlled Kherson Frontline, Facing Ukraine Positions

CHECK THE DELACABRA PLAYLIST FROM PATRICK LANCASTER FOR MORE





The struggle For the city of Kherson and the Region has been very intence.The west says Kherson is part of Ukraine but the truth is in September there was a referendum where we showed you how the people of Kherson voted to join Russia. Even though Russia now considers Kherson part of Russia just weeks ago Ukraine took control of the city and the entire west bank of the Dnieper river after Russia evacuated. Russia is still in control of the entire East bank with the divide being the Dnieper River.

As Russia digs in just across the river from Kherson city seems to be setting the scene for possibly huge battles across the area.

In this report we go to the very font and we look across the Dnieper at Ukrainian position. alone the way we show you what the real story is in Russian controlled Kherson.

This is a most see if you want to really understand what has and is happening in the Kherson region(watch until the end so you dont miss the import part).

There are many developments happening across the Ukraine Warzone that could have a result of a huge escalation at any point and we will continue to cover the effect of these on the ground Like who the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu just said that Russian military should deploy next-generation weapons in its campaign in Ukraine. He stated “We need to continue upgrading and creating advanced systems with their subsequent application in the special military operation,” and siting high-precision long-range weapons, drones and counter-battery warfare systems as key factors for “effectively defeating the enemy.” On the other hand Today Ukraine urged NATO members Tuesday to speed up weapons deliveries and help restore its shattered power grid and Ukraine's Western allies have vowed to bolster support to aid Kyiv through winter.

Obviously the mass inflow of western weapons to Ukraine is the only thing that has kept Ukraine from collapsing so the main question is how long will this "Lethal Aid" continue?

Very strangely and seemingly rudely when Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for supplies of weapons, especially advanced air defense systems from NATO he said "faster, faster, faster".

In addition to this he said "When we have transformers and generators, we can restore our system, our energy grid, and provide people with decent living conditions,"

and "When we have air defense systems, we will be able to protect this infrastructure from the next Russian missile strikes."

In another strange statement he said "In a nutshell, Patriots and transformers is what Ukraine needs the most," we can assume he meant U.S.-made Patriot missile defense system and power equipment.

Again we can not cover every story from every place but we can do our best and of course, always bring you our reports with full English and Russian translations.

