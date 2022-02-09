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Would MICROGREENS and MEDICINAL MUSHROOMS be the Market Gardening Dream Team?
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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42 views • February 09, 2022
▶️Web: https://cultivated-change.com/microgreens
▶️Join My Newsletter: https://bit.ly/2YOag6X
▶️Book Microgreens Consult: https://bit.ly/3lQt2SB
▶️Garden Seed (True Leaf): https://bit.ly/36GOFOw
▶️Micro seed/supplies: https://bit.ly/3mK2a5h
▶️Socials: https://linktr.ee/CultivatedChange
#microgreens #mushrooms #medicine

Before I started growing microgreens, there was a serious toss up between gourmet/culinary mushrooms and the micros. Both are highly nutritious, have a high turnover rate, high profit margin, and are in demand.

We might have finally come back to that idea!
______________________

▶️WNC Local Growing Resources:
Soil/Hardware: https://bit.ly/3bF0msc
Garden Seeds: https://sowtrueseed.com/
______________________

▶️Supplies:
(Some of the links below are affiliate links and help support the channel)
My Favorite Micro Seeds: https://bit.ly/3nOP9Zl
Lights (Fluorescent): https://amzn.to/2M7fW5p
Lights (LED): https://amzn.to/3F4vMDK
Soil: https://bit.ly/3JFxrmJ
Trays (no holes): https://bit.ly/3mYi9j7
Trays (holes): https://bit.ly/34p8NXf
Watering Wand: https://amzn.to/3nJsPQj
_____________________

▶️Favorite Micro Seeds:
Sunflower: https://bit.ly/2LoCJty
Wheatgrass: https://bit.ly/3qhyxdG
Radish: https://bit.ly/3oNWARa
Pea Shoot: https://bit.ly/2MZ3GnL
Broccoli: https://bit.ly/2N6e90T
_____________________


▶️Support Videos Like This:
Become a Patron: https://bit.ly/3yChiZo
Website Donate: https://bit.ly/3aBEMo9
Paypal Direct: https://paypal.me/CultivatedChange

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NOTE: This description contains affiliate links that allow you to find the items mentioned in this video and support the channel at no cost to you. While this channel may earn minimal sums when the viewer uses the links, the viewer is in NO WAY obligated to use these links. Thank you for your support!
Keywords
businessvegetablesfarmmedicineprofitmushroomsgrowingmicrogreensoyster
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