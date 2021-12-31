"GIVE ME A BREAK" Navy SEAL Higbie on "Woke" Military Extremism Buzz Word

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Since Day one of Biden Admin, the goal has been to purge any military personnel that are Trump supporters.
Higbie examines the reasons the Biden admin has been hell bent on attacking the conservatives in the military and how he is trying to purge them for their beliefs.