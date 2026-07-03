1000DAYS Israel Gaza War COMPLETE7 pt2 Oct 7th RARE Nova Music Festival & Kibbutz Attacks Footage





1000 DAYS SINCE OCT 7TH 2023





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With the dire state of the world right now with the Iran War and Gaza now being 70 percent occupied by the sick sadistic IDF. It is VERY important that we clearly understand what "truly happened" on Oct 7th 2023





Its been over 1000 days now guys and the uncomfortable fact & truth is that "The Oct 7th Story" Has enough holes in it to sink the titanic.





Below is a list of 11 links of the best oct7th vids that I have made.





Have you figured out all the HUGE holes yet in "The Oct 7th Story"?





Watch these video please and see the true happenings of "The Oct 7th Story".... For the sake of the world right now





The first of many important questions to start with are - Was Oct 7th mostly blue skies with hardly any clouds? or a sky with many clouds? Remember only one can be correct.. Either the 7th and most importantly the morning of the 7th was mostly blue skies with hardly any clouds (less than 8%), or was it a sky with many clouds. Both cant be correct at the same time.





The height of the sun above the horizon is the best indicator to determine the time of the footage on each of these bodycam clips. So ALWAYS pay attention to the sun and its location in the sky above the horizon in these clips cause that will tell what time it is. If two different bodycam clips show the sun in approx the same position in the sky and one has blue skies and the other has many clouds then "houston we have a problem" a BIG problem.





The easiest bodycams to prove that are frauds are the sunrise bodycam clips. Because ALL footage of a sunrise should look nearly identical, because the sunrise occurs in a very short time window. Approx 15 minutes for the sun to rise from below the horizon to level with and start rising above the horizon. Impossible for two photos of a sunrise on the same day and location to look completely different. Impossible!! PERIOD!!





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1000 DAYS SINCE OCT7TH 2023





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Most of the bodycam footage clips and Nova festival clips that you will see in this vid are between 6:30am to 9:30am, a very short 3 hour window of time. Watching these vid you will see that the bodycam vids with many clouds in the sky are FRAUDS and not filmed on Oct 7th. Which means they are pre-recorded and were made by video production crews inside Israeli intelligence groups, because hamas fighters weren't inside israel's borders BEFORE Oct 7th.





"Not As Described" Always remember those 3 words, Oct 7th is "Not As Described". There are enough holes in "The Oct 7th Story" to sink the titanic





OTHER VIDS....





LINK >>> Was Oct 7th A Surprise Attack?? Does The SUN & CLOUDS Prove Many Oct 7th Bodycams are FABRICATIONS?? >>> https://rumble.com/v782tui-was-oct-7th-a-surprise-attack-does-the-sun-and-clouds-prove-many-oct-7th-bo.html





LINK >>> COMPLETE7 pt3 Oct 7th RARE Nova Music Festival & Kibbutz Hamas Attacks Footage >>> https://rumble.com/v6uwrn5-israel-gaza-war-final-complete7-pt3-oct-7th-rare-nova-music-festival-and-ki.html





>>> FINAL COMPLETE7 pt1 Israel Gaza War RARE Nova Music Festival & Kibbutz Hamas Attacks Footage >>> https://rumble.com/v5vsqak-final-complete7-pt1-israel-gaza-war-rare-nova-music-festival-and-kibbutz-ha.html





LINK >>> Were ALL The Oct 7th Bodycam Vids With Clouds Pre-Recorded & FRAUDS PT3 side by side comparisons >>> https://rumble.com/v5voudw-were-all-the-oct-7th-bodycam-vids-with-clouds-pre-recorded-and-frauds-pt3-s.html





LINK >>> More Proof Morning of Oct 7th Was Blue Skies South Israel Drive - Approx 830am - 10am 1 Hour Footage >>> https://rumble.com/v5zk8w5-proof-blue-skies-morning-of-oct-7th-south-israel-drive-approx-830am-10am-1-.html





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1000 DAYS SINCE OCT7TH 2023





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LINK MOST SUNRISE VIDS ARE FRAUDS >>> CLIP5 w Edits SUNRISE Clips from Were ALL The Oct 7th Bodycam Vids "W Clouds" Pre-Recorded & FRAUDS? >>> https://rumble.com/v6u8m05-clip5-w-edits-sunrise-clips-from-were-all-the-oct-7th-bodycam-vids-w-clouds.html





LINK >>> 2yr anniv Oct 7th 57min Vid PROOF The Oct 7th Bodycams 'With Clouds' Were Pre-Recorded FABRICATIONS >>> https://rumble.com/v6zz8sc-2yr-anniv-oct-7th-57min-vid-proof-the-oct-7th-bodycams-with-clouds-were-pre.html





LINK >>> 2yr anniv Oct 7th Israel Gaza War Witness LIES Like Satire FINAL COMPLETE7 pt2 - RARE Kibbutz Attack >>> https://rumble.com/v700d0e-2yr-anniv-oct-7th-israel-gaza-war-witness-lies-like-satire-final-complete7-.html





LINK >>> 2yr anniv Oct 7th Israel Gaza War FRAUD Clips Like Satire FINAL COMPLETE7 pt2 - RARE Kibbutz Attacks >>> https://rumble.com/v7009c2-2yr-anniv-oct-7th-israel-gaza-war-fraud-clips-like-satire-final-complete7-p.html





LINK >>> Israel Gaza War Clouds Clouds Clouds & Bodycams oh my PT4 RARE Nova Music Festival & Oct 7th Footage >>> https://rumble.com/v53lzz7-israel-gaza-war-clouds-clouds-clouds-and-bodycams-oh-my-pt4-rare-nova-music.html











