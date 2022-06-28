Dr. David Martin Calls For Prosecutions: Fauci Knew Remdesivir Would Kill Thousands

Stew Peters Show.





We FINALLY have the case that will see to Dr. Fauci getting locked up, once & for all! Dr. David Martin knows everything about the crimes that the FDA, CDC, & New World Order poster child, Tony Fauci have committed and is DETERMINED to lock each & every one of these reptilian Satanists up! His new breakthrough in accomplishing this, is to find patients who were vaccinated, hospitalized with Remdesivir, & resulting in their death!





Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!





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