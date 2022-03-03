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Remembering Charlotte Iserbyt: The Woman Who Exposed Skull & Bones & Soviet Indoctrination In The US
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10 views • March 03, 2022
On February 8, 2022, Charlotte Iserbyt went to her reward. She was a fascinating woman who not only exposed the soviet plan under President Ronald Reagan to indoctrinate the children of the united States but was the first to produce the list of Skull & Bones that included prominent people in government. The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me for this episode of Rotten to the Core Wednesday on The Sons of Liberty to give tribute for what Charlotte exposed to the world.
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