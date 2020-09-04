LateNite Update with Dean Ryan: A Closer Look Into the Chinese Invasion of New Zealand ft. Vinny Eastwood

Late Nite Update with Dean Ryan interviews Radio Talk Show Host Vinny Eastwood of New Zealand. They Discuss the Complete infiltration and takeover of New Zealand by the Chinese Communist Party and what current group is attempting to stop them.



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Dean Ryan is the Founder of RealDealMedia.com and Producer/Host/Writer of 'The Real Deal Report' & 'LateNite Update'



He started his career as the creator and executive producer of the 'Fashion Rock Show', for which he later sold to Vh1's 'Fashion Rocks' in 2013.



Over the course of the next several years he became a news Producer/Writer for Infowars, 21st Century Wire, Coast To Coast AM, NextNewsNetwork, News2Share, Natural News and co-host of 'Truth Be Told' on iHeart Media



• 2012 'Fashion Rock Show' featured at the London Olympia Arena



• 2014 Exclusive On-Scene coverage of the Sydney Hostage Siege for Next News Network.



• 2015 1st western reporter to cover the mass Cuban Refugee Crisis in Central America for Natural News.



• 4x Annual Keynote Speaker at the Conscious Life Expo Los Angeles



• 2016 Organized the 'Tiny Houses for the Homeless' Rally at Los Angeles City Hall



• 2017 Exclusive Reports on Las Vegas Massacre and the JonBenet Ramsey cold case.



• Produced and Hosted 'STAND' Las Vegas, an event to free political prisoners, the Bundy Family & their supporters.



• 2018 Alongside Roger Stone, achieved a full Presidential Pardon for the Hammond Family of Oregon.



Having traveled the world at an early age and living in many different countries, Ryan is a cultured explorer with an understanding of the human condition.