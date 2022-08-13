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Alex Jones on The War Room: “If They’re Able to Silence Me, They’ll Be Able to Silence Everybody”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/alex-jones-war-room-able-silence-able-silence-everybody-video/
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Trump On FBI Raid: “The Public Gets The Scam”
https://protrumpnews.com/trump-on-fbi-raid-the-public-gets-the-scam/