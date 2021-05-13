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Nanotechnology: Hacking Humans, Its Potential, and Real Risks
The Power Of Truth
The Power Of Truth
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124 views • May 13, 2021
Original Video posted on June 29 2019 is Here
https://youtu.be/nsGvcejqzb4

Science fiction has become a reality with recent developments toward biohacking through nanotechnology. Soon, science and industries may soon realize the potential of human hacking... but at what risk versus reward? Medical nanotechnology is one of these such topics. Many experts believe nanotechnology will pave the way for a bright, new future in improving our wellbeing. Yet, at the core of this biohacking are machines and as we've seen with other technologies -- there are very real risks of malicious intent. In this video, we share some of the applications being developed combining nanotechnology and medicine. We also look at the potential risks found in the practice and how we may mitigate issues before they're problematic. We also share how companies can reduce security flaws and curb public perception so the nanotechnology industry can flourish without major setbacks.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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