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WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 06-29-2021 The Injection IS The Virus!
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200 views • June 29, 2021
Finally a politician has spoken out about the effects of the injections. Late to the party but it has received a little msm attention! What won't be disclosed by this senator is that the injection is the virus!
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Article Links:
https://www.fox6now.com/news/senator-johnson-families-speak-covid-vaccine-adverse-reactions
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/06/28/fully-vaccinated-woman-dies-of-covid-19-family-blames-anti-vaxxers-for-death/
https://www.jccf.ca/surgeon-fired-by-college-of-medicine-for-voicing-safety-concerns-about-covid-shots-for-children/
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/jun/29/australia-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-top-medical-body-ama-rejects-prime-minister-scott-morrison-announcement-under-40s-can-get-az-vaccination
Thumbnail Link:
https://pubmiddleware.mims.com/resource/image/9F39B641-1D54-47F5-8439-ABF701879B5F/OriginalThumbnail/THUMBNAIL_shutterstock_1703465413.jpg
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
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Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.fox6now.com/news/senator-johnson-families-speak-covid-vaccine-adverse-reactions
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/06/28/fully-vaccinated-woman-dies-of-covid-19-family-blames-anti-vaxxers-for-death/
https://www.jccf.ca/surgeon-fired-by-college-of-medicine-for-voicing-safety-concerns-about-covid-shots-for-children/
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/jun/29/australia-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-top-medical-body-ama-rejects-prime-minister-scott-morrison-announcement-under-40s-can-get-az-vaccination
Thumbnail Link:
https://pubmiddleware.mims.com/resource/image/9F39B641-1D54-47F5-8439-ABF701879B5F/OriginalThumbnail/THUMBNAIL_shutterstock_1703465413.jpg
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