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Cannabis Investor Insights UCS Advisors (Use Cannabis Safely)
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U.C.S. stands for Use Cannabis Safely, whether it's using cannabis in everyday life, such as CBD vitamins and oil, to implementing a cannabis vertical to your business.
UCS Advisors and Investor Relations is an advisory company which has three key verticals. The cannabis business advisory vertical works with both the medical and business professional on how to implement and add a cannabis vertical to their current business plan. UCS represents companies in the cannabis sector looking to expand their current business plan and reach different audiences.
The second vertical UCS is their investor relations services. They currently work with clients in the water, energy, tech, oil, and cannabis- both the public and private sector. Their services are custom made and tailored to each companies individual needs
The last vertical of UCS Advisors is their Cannabis Industry Awareness Program. This program is either a live speaking panel that's open to the public or a private introduction seminar about the cannabis sector.
Guest:
David Cunic, CEO at U.C.S. Advisors and Investor Relations
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 661 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
UCS Advisors and Investor Relations is an advisory company which has three key verticals. The cannabis business advisory vertical works with both the medical and business professional on how to implement and add a cannabis vertical to their current business plan. UCS represents companies in the cannabis sector looking to expand their current business plan and reach different audiences.
The second vertical UCS is their investor relations services. They currently work with clients in the water, energy, tech, oil, and cannabis- both the public and private sector. Their services are custom made and tailored to each companies individual needs
The last vertical of UCS Advisors is their Cannabis Industry Awareness Program. This program is either a live speaking panel that's open to the public or a private introduction seminar about the cannabis sector.
Guest:
David Cunic, CEO at U.C.S. Advisors and Investor Relations
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 661 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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