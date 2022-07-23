Repeat Vitamin D! Cognitive dissonance, persuasion, Ukrainian "democracy" & Who attacked?

This is the video from Thursday that for some reason failed to be processed after uploading it here.



#VitaminD #cognitivdissonance #Ukraine #Russia #DemonMedia





I have no idea why the camera is moving around! It's placed on the table that I tought wasn't moving. I think it's setting in the camera that is trying to "follow me".





In the Swedish video I discovered what we should call MSM: "Demon media". That explains what is it perfectly.





Description, links and a historical photo from Stockholm 1916:

https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/ukrainepersuasion





Year 2022 English mug has arrived!

Merch

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