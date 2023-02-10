Create New Account
Controversial Videos Emerge from Ukraine, Targeting Dissent, and the Home Schooling Revolution | The New American TV with Rebecca Terrell
The New American
Published 16 hours ago |

Elon Musk limits Ukrainian access to Starlink Satellite Internet. Why? Might these controversial videos hold the clue? The Brookings Institution crowns the top spreader of “disinformation.” Are elite organizations targeting disinformation or dissent? Rebecca Terrell provide a panoramic analysis of these questions and others in our news analysis.


In a special episode looking at education, Dr. Duke Pesta joins Rebecca to discuss the home school revolution, and Alex Newman talks to Mary Black to answer the question: “Are Christian schools going woke?”


Also featured: The FBI’s war on Christians, private schools vs. government schools, and more.


Catch us Monday through Friday at 3 PM ET at wvwtv.com/live and at thenewamerican.com at 5 PM ET.


Christian Schools Going "Woke"? Veteran Teacher Blows Whistle - The New American

Fpeusa.com


Keywords
educationchristiansthe new americanduke pestarebecca terrell

