SHROUD OF TURIN P-3
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published 18 hours ago |

SHROUD OF TURIN PRT 3. IF YOU MADE IT THROUGH ONE AND TWO THEN YOU KNOW FULL WELL YESHUA/JESUS IS REAL. IT'S TO GIVE YOURSELF TO YESHUA IF YOU WANT TO BE SAVED FROM THE FIRES OF HERE. GO INTO YOUR SECRET PLACE AND HIM TO COME INTO YOUR LIFE NOW. LOOK ROUND! THE WORLD HAS BECOME A DEN OF THIEVES AND COUNTLESS PEOPLE ARE INSANE RIGHT NOW. AMERICA IS BEING DESTROYED FROM WITHIN AND THERE'S NO STOPPING THIS SINISTER EVIL. AMERICA HAS GIVEN ITSELF OVER TO SATAN AND YOU MUST COME OUT OF HER IF YOU WANT TO BE SAVED. I'M PRAYING YOU'LL DO THE RIGHT THING. GOD BLESS YOU! PLEASE SEND THIS IMPOTANT VIDEO TO EVERYONE. THERE'S NO TIME TO LOOSE...

politicsaliensreligiondeadend timesfalse flagsbiblical prophecy

