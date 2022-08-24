Glenn: War with Russia IS possible, so we MUST prepare

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Glenn Beck
Aug 23, 2022 The current proxy war with Russia could become President Biden’s biggest failure, Glenn says. And currently it has the potential to go horribly wrong. In this clip, Glenn details the latest news from Russia. He explains why — if Putin chooses to escalate against Ukraine — America COULD intervene. In today’s world, Glenn explains, EVERY scenario is possible, which is why you must know the facts and prepare for the worst outcome. And in the meantime, Glenn urges, please pray for our president and his staff, who could potentially make bad decisions if faced with major wartime decisions…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XFufk3ZahNs