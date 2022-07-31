Cider Sunday Pt 2 Sandia Watermelon Hard Cider 3.75/5

A New Mexico company so right next door to me. Sandia has an interesting line up of ciders on thier web page. Tonight I tried the watermelon and it's not bad if you like the candy tasting "dessert" style stuff.Running 4.5 for the ABV, 0 IBUs ( it is a cider after all) and an SRM of 4 for it's light pink pigeons blood color.

Not bad but not really my style.

Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.

Big 3

Skal

E.

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

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