Cider Sunday Pt 2 Sandia Watermelon Hard Cider 3.75/5

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A New Mexico company so right next door to me. Sandia has an interesting line up of ciders on thier web page. Tonight I tried the watermelon and it's not bad if you like the candy tasting "dessert" style stuff.Running 4.5 for the ABV, 0 IBUs ( it is a cider after all) and an SRM of 4 for it's light pink pigeons blood color.
Not bad but not really my style.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.
Big 3
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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