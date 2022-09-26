You Decide, Episode 1: Peter's Vision

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Episode 1 of You Decide takes another look at the Apostle Peter's vision in the book of Acts. Is this where God chose to do away with His commandments for the body of Messiah, or does Scripture tell a different story?
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