FLASHBACK: Freeman Fly on Signs, Symbols and Sigils (2010)

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The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
Freeman Fly of FreemanTV.com joins us to discuss the signs, symbols and sigils of the secret societies and occult practitioners who haunt the corridors of power.
CSID: 05eb9a5f8d93f8b0
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