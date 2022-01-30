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Dr. Matt Shelton Exposes the Covid Vaccine Narrative
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11 views • January 30, 2022
New Zealand doctors speak out on November 15, 2021. The Covid vaccine is "guilty until proven innocent," but why are doctors who question the narrative suspended and their licenses revoked? There is a lockstep coercion to inject as many humans as possible with this experimental drug. Now children are expected to be included in an experimental, clinical trial, which is unconscionable.
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