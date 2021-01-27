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Nurse Shares Her Story of Being Shamed and Bullied For Going Against Forced Vaccines.
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440 views • January 27, 2021
Thank you, Jaimee for speaking out and sharing your story with us! We need more nurses like you who are brave enough to take a stand against Medi-sin.
There is hope for a better future. We need more nurses and doctors who are willing to take a stand against forced vaccinations! They deserve better. Patients deserve better. Our children deserve better! Please take a stand with us to fight for a better future!
If you are a nurse or in the medical field and are being treated this way, Jaimee wants to offer her support to those healthcare workers who need it.
You can connect with Jaimee here:
Facebook Jaimee Novak de Arroyo
Instagram hopewellfamilycare
YouTube Hopewell Family Care
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/the-wild-doc-interviews-jaimee-a-critical-care-nurse-willing-to-speak-out-and-speak-truth/
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
There is hope for a better future. We need more nurses and doctors who are willing to take a stand against forced vaccinations! They deserve better. Patients deserve better. Our children deserve better! Please take a stand with us to fight for a better future!
If you are a nurse or in the medical field and are being treated this way, Jaimee wants to offer her support to those healthcare workers who need it.
You can connect with Jaimee here:
Facebook Jaimee Novak de Arroyo
Instagram hopewellfamilycare
YouTube Hopewell Family Care
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/the-wild-doc-interviews-jaimee-a-critical-care-nurse-willing-to-speak-out-and-speak-truth/
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
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