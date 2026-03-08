BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Simpsons - Bartman Meets Radioactive Man (1994, Game Gear)
FuerstBitmarck
The Simpsons - Bartman Meets Radioactive Man is a platformer originally developed by Imagineering for the NES. It was ported to the game Gear by British company Teeny Weeny Games and published by Acclaim under their Flying Edge label. It was only released in North America. A Master System version was planned but got cancelled.

Fallout Boy, Radioactive Man's sidekick, asks Bart for help: a new super-villan, Brain-O the Magnificent, has teamed with three other villains, kidnapped Radioactive Man and stripped him of his powers. It's up to Bart to save him, or Radioactive Man will be sent and forever trapped in the Limbo Zone.

The game is a standard platformer. Bart can jump, duck and punch. After several punches, he throws a kick. Bart can collect several super-hero abilities: the ability to shoot lasers from his eyes or belch ice breath projectiles, to turn into an invincible tornado or to fly. All abilities can only be used a certain amount of times or for a limited time, respectively. There are also health items and extra lives. Collecting 20 exclamation bubble will also give you an extra life. Finally, there is an item which warps Bart into the Limbo Zone. Here, he can find extra lives, and if he survives 60 seconds, he will finish the current level upon leaving the zone.Otherwise, he will be sent back almost to the beginning. If Bart stands in one spot for too long, the screen will shake and knock him off the current platform.

platformerteeny weeny gamesgame gearacclaimimgaineering
An alternative perspective exposing the cult of Ayn Rand and Objectivism

Lance D Johnson
CIA&#8217;s Cold War Tick Experiments Examined Following New Allegations Linking Them to Lyme Outbreak

Morgan S. Verity
Analysis of Liver Detox Diet Claims: Scientific Review and Expert Perspectives

Coco Somers
The staged death of Jeffrey Epstein: New documents reveal cover-up, point to staged suicide of elite pedophile to protect powerful clients

Lance D Johnson
The Unseen War: On DEI and the Secret Service&#8217;s catastrophic failure

Ramon Tomey
Trump says ending Iran war a &#8220;mutual&#8221; decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Willow Tohi
