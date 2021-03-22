For those who want to see the swamp drain!

This video explains the Swamp Creature Series (for newcomers) and then at 3:50, it dives into the eight senators who inappropriately demanded PPP funding for Planned Parenthood. And given what we're seeing about human trafficking. It takes a special kind of swamp creature to suggest Planned Parenthood is being victimized by conservatives. And then insisting America make an exception (only for them), and pour money into a company with 2 Billion dollars in assets that should be destroyed.



Though it is somewhat time consuming to chart the swamp, I've made much progress (adding 650 people to the catalog). I'm expecting to wrap up the cataloging effort May 1, but I will continue depicting the swamp growing in size, and continue separating the wheat from the chaff visually so you can see status, and when the charting is done (May 1), this project will accelerate. I'm happy to catalog the swamp, present the information and track progress, but actually ousting these monsters from government is a team effort. That's where you come in! I'm glad you are here! I thank you for listening and subscribing and watching! We will be a part of making America great again!