Collagen-, Probiotic-, Sulfur-, & Fiber-Rich Meal to Detox & Counter Glyphosate's Effects
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
13 views • 24 hours ago

Video going over a meal to counter some of the effects of the active ingredient in "Roundup" herbicide & how to avoid & detox some it by, author of the e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing” at:

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

or

https://tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuid

To view all the things mentioned (& much MORE) all on 1 document, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture


tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare


tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll


https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma




To be able to afford to eat only organic & Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified by living 100% off PASSIVE &/or RESIDUAL income WHILE U SLEEP as a BIG business SYSTEMS owner, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:


https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow


https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime


tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow


tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom




, watch


https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom




, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching


& leave me a VM at


786.441.2727


c: 305.297.9360


1+800.250.8975


To get 22 trace minerals that are most likely being binded out of you by glyphosate w/ a sea salt that's CONFIRMED to be free of microplastics, visit:


https://tinyurl.com/DetoxiSalt


(should redirect to:


https://Bio-mats.com/danny OR https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng)


by


https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat


OR


https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway


To read a blog about how hypochlorous acid can help in reducing pesticides on ur food, visit:


https://tryhypo.com/blogs/blog/how-to-use-mother-nature-to-reduce-toxic-pesticides-on-your-food/?ref=howtodieofnothing


& visit my 10% off link,


https://TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing


View COVID-19 test results, their pool flyer, & MORE at:


https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer


$AVE 10% by applying code:


HOWTODIEOFNOTHING


at https://bit.ly/TryHypo


View 35 Benefits to Become a HypoChlorous Customer & Affiliate at any of


https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo


https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome


tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry


To get $ back on your bill$, visit:


https://greensunshinepower.justviv.com


& watch videos at:


https://youtube.com/@iLuvSavingMoney


Since glyphosate is believed to suppress the activation of Vit. D, BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% UVB vitamin D lamp by:


https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaVitaminDLamp


OR


https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v


To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code:


DANNY


To get a discount on their lower-priced items, enter code:


howtodieofnothing


View a presentation at any of the below:


https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint


https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation


To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v


OR


https://tinyurl.com/JoinLumaNova


Detox glyphosate w/ humic/fulvic by


https://tinyurl.com/BEAMminerals


OR


https://www.beamminerals.com/?oid=4&affid=813


To learn about & order a patent-pending soil probiotic called "Paleo Power" (ESPECIALLY great for cannabis growers & grape growers/vineyard owners) that bio-remediates soil contaminants such as glyphosate while increasing crop yields, speeding-up germination times, & MORE, visit:


https://AncientOrganicsBio.com


Get a di$count by applying any of the codes below:


danny


detoxroundup


Regeneratively-raised bone broth by:


https://tinyurl.com/KettleAndFire


$10 off Instacart link:


https://tinyurl.com/SaveTimeWithInstacart

glyphosateroundupdiabetes causes
