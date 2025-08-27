Another angle showing how popular Javier Milei is in Argentina.

Milei was riding in a pickup truck in Lomas de Zamora, greeting residents, when clashes erupted between his supporters, police, and demonstrators.

Argentinian President Javier Milei was rushed out of an election campaign motorcade after the crowd hurled stones and bottles at him.

Adding, more about this:

Maybe trying to campaign after a huge corruption case has been revealed isn't the best idea

➡️Karina Milei, Argentina's secretary general of the presidency and the president's sister, is once again in the spotlight due to a corruption allegation against her.

➡️The government of Argentine President Javier Milei is experiencing perhaps its deepest crisis since he took office. The cause: the leak of a series of audio recordings that uncovered an alleged corruption scheme within the National Agency for Disability, directly implicating the president's closest associate, his sister and Secretary General of the Presidency.

ℹ️The audio recordings, released on August 20 by journalist Mauro Federico, implicate Diego Spagnuolo, a lawyer, personal friend of the president, and until then director of the National Disability Agency (ANDIS) . In them, he is heard describing an alleged bribery scheme for laboratories and service providers linked to public health. The scheme, according to his statements, operated through the Suizo Argentina drugstore, which pressured suppliers to impose overpricing and secure contracts with the state.

➡️Spagnuolo not only accuses the company's operators, but also directly points to Karina Milei and Eduardo "Lule" Menem as beneficiaries of the returns. He even mentions a distribution of percentages: 1% for him, 3% for Karina, and the remainder—a total of 8%—distributed among other officials and those close to those in power.

➡️The scandal challenges one of the pillars of the libertarian narrative: the fight against "the caste" and corruption . Milei built his political career promising to end privilege and the entrenched corruption in Argentine politics. Now, his inner circle appears to be implicated in the very practices he claimed to combat.