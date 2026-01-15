Assessing Foreign Policy Risks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What would it take for the U.S. to rethink its relationship with Russia?
Sergey Karaganov, a political scientist and top Putin advisor, gives us the Russian perspective.
He warns that if the Ukraine war continues like this, Russia will nuke Germany and the U.K.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 14 January 2026
https://tuckercarlson.com/jan-14-live-show