60% Wealthy Middle-Class in Hong Kong Plan To Emigrate Within 2 Years

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https://gnews.org/post/p4ce8758
06/13/2022 Hong Kong is experiencing an influx of emigrants after implementing the Hong Kong version of the National Security Law. A survey shows that as many as 60% of Hong Kong residents surveyed plan to emigrate within six months to two years