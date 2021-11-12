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DBS 100 - High Energy - Nov 12 2021
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21 views • November 12, 2021
https://www.gofundme.com/f/christian-school-for-orphans-in-ghana
https://goodgodministry.com
https://dominionbibleministries.com
This teaching is to help us generate the energy that we need in life to support normal natural activities, plus have energy remaining to do ministry work which God has called ALL believers to do. If you put these principles into practice, you WILL have amazing results!
God bless you,
Bobby
https://goodgodministry.com
https://dominionbibleministries.com
This teaching is to help us generate the energy that we need in life to support normal natural activities, plus have energy remaining to do ministry work which God has called ALL believers to do. If you put these principles into practice, you WILL have amazing results!
God bless you,
Bobby
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