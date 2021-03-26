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A Strange Harvest - Cattle Mutilation
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2248 views • March 26, 2021
A Strange Harvest is Linda Moulton Howe’s Emmy Award-winning hour documentary about the worldwide animal mutilation mystery that has haunted ranchers and law enforcement since the 1950s. TV producer and investigative reporter Howe follows the eyewitness testimonies and the facts where they lead, linking the unusual animal deaths to a non-human intelligence and technology.
DVD available at earthfiles.com
DVD available at earthfiles.com
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