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Situation Update: Joe Biden To Be Assassinated!! Corruption At The Highest Levels!! Major False Flags Coming!!
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31037 views • March 21, 2022
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Sources:
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=62325714ad19227e2dd78f43
https://www.infowars.com/posts/sunday-live-globalists-may-kill-biden-to-start-wwiii-cover-up-ukraine-biolab-corruption/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/warning-global-deep-state-may-be-planning-assassination-of-president-biden-when-he-travels-to-europe-next-week/
https://www.newswars.com/north-korea-fires-rockets-into-yellow-sea-as-tensions-on-peninsula-soar/
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-03-20-one-third-of-americans-willing-to-risk-nuclear-war-russia-ukraine-survey.html
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/us-lakes-ponds-reservoirs-excessively-polluted/
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/82184/was-bombing-of-mariupol-theater-staged-by-ukrainian-azov-extremists-to-trigger-nato.html
https://harbingersdaily.com/senator-slams-biden-scotus-pick-for-alarming-record-of-letting-child-porn-offenders-off-the-hook/
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-03-20-ukrainian-tv-host-urges-killing-russian-children.html
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/82189/newsguard-responds-after-hunter-biden-laptop-story-is-more-widely.html
Let's Get This War On Information Going Daily!! Give A Small Donation To Help Our Production Rate Today!!
Our Patreon is: https://www.patreon.com/user?
Sources:
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=62325714ad19227e2dd78f43
https://www.infowars.com/posts/sunday-live-globalists-may-kill-biden-to-start-wwiii-cover-up-ukraine-biolab-corruption/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/warning-global-deep-state-may-be-planning-assassination-of-president-biden-when-he-travels-to-europe-next-week/
https://www.newswars.com/north-korea-fires-rockets-into-yellow-sea-as-tensions-on-peninsula-soar/
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-03-20-one-third-of-americans-willing-to-risk-nuclear-war-russia-ukraine-survey.html
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/us-lakes-ponds-reservoirs-excessively-polluted/
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/82184/was-bombing-of-mariupol-theater-staged-by-ukrainian-azov-extremists-to-trigger-nato.html
https://harbingersdaily.com/senator-slams-biden-scotus-pick-for-alarming-record-of-letting-child-porn-offenders-off-the-hook/
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-03-20-ukrainian-tv-host-urges-killing-russian-children.html
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/82189/newsguard-responds-after-hunter-biden-laptop-story-is-more-widely.html
Keywords
current eventsfalse flagpoliticscorruptionrussiapropagandaglobalistsnew world orderworld war 3putinsatanistsukraineworld war 2north koreanuclear warfauciblackmailred alertbio-weaponshunter laptopmore lockdownsbiden assassinationkilling russian kidsscotus pick child porn sympathizerfood supply crisis
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