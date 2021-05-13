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Corstet 5 Minute Overview: Cryptocurrency #4 - What Is A Cryptocurrency Wallet?
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15 views • May 13, 2021
Today, Dr. Corsi continues his series exploring the basics of "cryptocurrency."
In today's 5 minute overview: In order to buy and sell cryptocurrency, one must have a digital wallet. For the 30 minute deep dive, go to corstet.com
Such a "wallet" is merely a software program in which cryptocurrency is "stored." Everyone who owns cryptocurrency is issued a private key (secret number) attached to the address of that wallet. The digital wallets enable people to send, receive, nd keep track of cryptocurrency. The wallets may be desktop, mobile, web, or hardware (e.g. flash drive) based.
What are the digital wallet options and benefits/risks?
This deep dive into cryptocurrency gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand digital currency as we plow forward into the brave new world ahead.
Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
In today's 5 minute overview: In order to buy and sell cryptocurrency, one must have a digital wallet. For the 30 minute deep dive, go to corstet.com
Such a "wallet" is merely a software program in which cryptocurrency is "stored." Everyone who owns cryptocurrency is issued a private key (secret number) attached to the address of that wallet. The digital wallets enable people to send, receive, nd keep track of cryptocurrency. The wallets may be desktop, mobile, web, or hardware (e.g. flash drive) based.
What are the digital wallet options and benefits/risks?
This deep dive into cryptocurrency gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand digital currency as we plow forward into the brave new world ahead.
Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
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