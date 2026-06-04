Can we talk about this 2018 photo of Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Charlie Kirk, and Candace Owens in Israel?





It’s clear what Charlie and Candace were supposed to do. But they didn’t — and now one is dead, and they want to silence the other.









https://fxtwitter.com/5149jamesli/status/2062383187540795824/video/1?s=46