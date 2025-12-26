The Three Christianities: Jesus’ Jewish Ministry, Resurrection Mission, and Paul’s Vision

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Early Christianity developed in three phases: Jesus’ ministry focused exclusively on Jews as their Messiah, the resurrected Jesus commissioned a global mission, and Paul’s revelations enabled Gentile inclusion through faith alone. This evolution from Jewish roots to universal faith highlights significant shifts in scope and theology.
