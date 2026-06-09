US, Israel Attacks again - Iranian Shahed-136 drones seen in the sky (of Iraq) heading towards targets, likely in Erbil

Adding, more update videos starting to show up... on the way... Cynthia

This is the only video, right now. Will be adding updates at the bottom, until or if another video?

Listing what is happening, in order:

Trump: ‘I don’t have to do anything. We hold all the cards. I don’t have to do it , but look, we probably will, okay? They can’t be doing that.’

Then, in this order, current at bottom:

BREAKING: The US says it’s carrying out attacks on Iran in response to the downing of an Apache helicopter.

⚡️ — Preliminary reports indicate explosions on Qeshm Island and in Bandar Abbas, located in southern Iran.

Renewed attacks on Qeshm Island. Mehr News reporting at least 6 explosions heard.

⚡️ — BREAKING: EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN BANDAR ABBAS AND SIRIK, IRAN.

Renewed attacks on Minab and Sirik.

⚡️— BREAKING: The U.S. military is conducting retaliatory strikes on targets in southern Iran.

⚡️ — Iranian Retaliatory Strikes Under Way to Gulf States.

Iran's Tasnim News Agency reports an American attack in Minab, southern Iran.

— Trump tells ABC News he believes the response to Iran must be very strong and highly decisive, adding “that is what we are doing right now.“​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

— Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reports six blasts across the southern Iranian cities of Qeshm island, Sirik, and Minab.

​— U.S strike the port of Jask on Iran’s southern coastline.

⚡️ — Preliminary reports: explosions heard in Dahiyeh Beirut. Probably sonic booms of aircrafts.

US airstrike hits Mobarakeh Mountain in Hormozgan Province, southern Iran.

Israeli jet activity over Beirut.

⚡️ — U.S. official tells Fox News: Airstrikes on Iran ongoing; targets air defenses and radar installations.

⚡️— a significant explosion in Ahvaz, causing the walls to shake.

PHOTO: Two possible Fath-360 (BM-120) short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) were launched toward Kurdish separatist positions in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Video: An Iranian Shahed-136 loitering munition was seen in Iraqi airspace. It may be unrelated to any retaliation, as Iran regularly conducts strikes against Kurdish separatist positions in northern Iraq. Some strikes earlier today.

US Navy P-8A Poseidon "appeared out of nowhere, not using Saudi airspace at all."

USAF refueling fighter jets over Saudi airspace.



Just so no one will be confused when Saudis get hit.

Another USAF tanker refueling jets over Saudi airspace.



Again, so there's no confusion as to "why" when Saudis get smacked.

💥🇮🇷 US strikes hit drinking water reservoirs in southern Iran, cutting water supply to local population



➡️American strike in Sirik hit two reservoirs in the Bamani area, severing drinking water supply to the region



➡️US strikes have subsided; many regions reported in media as targeted were not in fact attacked — Tehran confirms ports on Qeshm Island were not hit

CNN: LOL Hilarious!!! US hopes fresh strikes on Iran will not derail negotiations — US official



The strikes are intended to serve as a "warning shot" to Tehran, the official added.

Explosions in Jask County, southern Iran, according to Mehr News Agency.