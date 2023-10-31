He screamed with all his strength! As he came closer, the man turned pale!

Animal Time
Oct 12, 2023
A passerby walked past an abandoned house and heard the desperate cries of a kitten for help!
Going to investigate, he found a tiny kitten that had somehow gotten stuck in a piece of iron pipe.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHl3abIoP7o
