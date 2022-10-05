"WE WILL KILL YOUR FATHER" - Russian man DETAINED, suspected of trying to SET ABLAZE a Military Registration and Enlistment Office For UKR.

'WE WILL KILL YOUR FATHER:' Russian man DETAINED, suspected of trying to SET ABLAZE a military registration and enlistment office before REVEALING that his father, who worked as a security guard at a kindergarten in the Kharkov region, South Russia was CAPTURED by the Ukrainians who THREATENED the detainee that they would KILL his father if he did not set fire to the military registration and enlistment office, "promising" that the kidnapped man would be at the forefront of the exchange.