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How Can We Get Through To People Who "Can't See" Dr.Robert Malone inventor mRNA tech.
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242 views • December 27, 2021
Dr. Robert Malone explains why some people don't see that humanity is being "played", For those of us who are trying to "wake them up" we know we have NOT been able to reach these people. This SHORT 13 min. video explains what is happenning in a VERY SIMPLE way. Why is there so much dis-agreement in families, friends, work environments... pretty much everywhere. And what we can do to reach out to these people is also mentioned in this video. We would like to see ALL people experience "The Great Awakening", instead of a Great "Mass Hypnosis".
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