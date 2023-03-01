CDC Confirms That Majority Of Fatal Covid Vaccines Were Knowingly Sent To Red States

MIRRORED from Greg ReeseFeb 24 2023

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ma8gJphw1NcO/

Ummm…. 👀

Evidence shows 100% of C19 Vaccine deaths were caused by 5% of batches produced, and the overwhelming majority of those batches were sent to Red States.





The Top 8 states with the highest vaccination death rates:





• Kentucky (1,900% worse vaccination death rate than California)

• Arkansas

• West Virginia

• Montana

• Alaska

• North Dakota

• Wyoming

• Tennessee





California was the least affected.



