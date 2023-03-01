CDC Confirms That Majority Of Fatal Covid Vaccines Were Knowingly Sent To Red States

MIRRORED from Greg ReeseFeb 24 2023
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ma8gJphw1NcO/
Ummm…. 👀
Evidence shows 100% of C19 Vaccine deaths were caused by 5% of batches produced, and the overwhelming majority of those batches were sent to Red States.
The Top 8 states with the highest vaccination death rates:
• Kentucky (1,900% worse vaccination death rate than California)
• Arkansas
• West Virginia
• Montana
• Alaska
• North Dakota
• Wyoming
• Tennessee
California was the least affected.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.