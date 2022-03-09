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March 9, 2022 WRH Show with Michael Rivero, substitute hosted by Chris Steiner with Dr. Jane Ruby
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782 views • March 15, 2022
March 9, 2022 What Really Happened Show with Michael Rivero (WhatReallyHappened.com), substitute hosted by Chris Steiner (TheLiberationStation . com), with Guest, Dr. Jane Ruby
► Live stream: facebook.com/wearechange.tampa/videos/490570515860908
► Audio archives:
• Hour 1: https://www.republicbroadcastingarchives.org/what-really-happened-with-michael-rivero-march-9-2022-hour-1
• Hour 2: https://www.republicbroadcastingarchives.org/what-really-happened-with-michael-rivero-march-9-2022-hour-2
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Dr. Jane Ruby, PhD, EdD, MS (DrJaneRuby.com, RedVoiceMedia.com/category/Dr-Jane-Ruby-Show), is a medical professional, a pharmaceutical drug development expert, and an international health economist with over 20 years of experience in regulatory processes for drug approval with the FDA and the EMA. She is the author of the acclaimed book, “A Sea of New Media: Transformation of the American Press” and a renowned speaker. Dr. Ruby also worked in the Office of Presidential Correspondence during the Trump Administration.
Dr. Ruby worked on the human research studies to launch some of the most famous compounds in the world in Depression, Alzheimer’s disease, Addiction, and Cardio-pulmonary diseases and has presented her work at medical conferences on every continent. Prior to working in the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Ruby was the Director of the Scharf Institute for Neuroscience Research where she ran multi-center clinical research studies, interfaced with university-based and external human subjects review boards, and managed large teams of physicians, psychologists, nurses, medical technicians, and study coordinators in the execution of Phases 2 and 3 studies for numerous compounds.
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Liberation Station Radio Show with Chris Steiner (TheLiberationStation . com) is live 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM EST on Republic Broadcasting Network (RepublicBroadcasting.org).
Watch and listen live:
► All RBN listening options: https://RepublicBroadcasting.org/listen-live
► More listening and viewing options are on the Listen/Archives Page at TheLiberationStation .com/ListenArchives (delete the space before ".com" as Facebook bans my site), with chat room (TheLiberationStation.chatango.com).
► Wearechange Tampa
► Best quality audio is archived soon after the show at RepublicBroadcastingArchives.org/category/Chris-Steiner
Call in:
► 512-248-8252
► Toll free at 800-313-9443
Please help keep the show going and back on the TAN Talk Network (TanTalk1340.com) of six Florida stations by donating at Patreon.com/LiberationStation or GiveSendGo.com/liberationstation for a healthier, more peaceful future.
► Live stream: facebook.com/wearechange.tampa/videos/490570515860908
► Audio archives:
• Hour 1: https://www.republicbroadcastingarchives.org/what-really-happened-with-michael-rivero-march-9-2022-hour-1
• Hour 2: https://www.republicbroadcastingarchives.org/what-really-happened-with-michael-rivero-march-9-2022-hour-2
═════════════════════════════════════
Dr. Jane Ruby, PhD, EdD, MS (DrJaneRuby.com, RedVoiceMedia.com/category/Dr-Jane-Ruby-Show), is a medical professional, a pharmaceutical drug development expert, and an international health economist with over 20 years of experience in regulatory processes for drug approval with the FDA and the EMA. She is the author of the acclaimed book, “A Sea of New Media: Transformation of the American Press” and a renowned speaker. Dr. Ruby also worked in the Office of Presidential Correspondence during the Trump Administration.
Dr. Ruby worked on the human research studies to launch some of the most famous compounds in the world in Depression, Alzheimer’s disease, Addiction, and Cardio-pulmonary diseases and has presented her work at medical conferences on every continent. Prior to working in the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Ruby was the Director of the Scharf Institute for Neuroscience Research where she ran multi-center clinical research studies, interfaced with university-based and external human subjects review boards, and managed large teams of physicians, psychologists, nurses, medical technicians, and study coordinators in the execution of Phases 2 and 3 studies for numerous compounds.
═════════════════════════════════════
Liberation Station Radio Show with Chris Steiner (TheLiberationStation . com) is live 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM EST on Republic Broadcasting Network (RepublicBroadcasting.org).
Watch and listen live:
► All RBN listening options: https://RepublicBroadcasting.org/listen-live
► More listening and viewing options are on the Listen/Archives Page at TheLiberationStation .com/ListenArchives (delete the space before ".com" as Facebook bans my site), with chat room (TheLiberationStation.chatango.com).
► Wearechange Tampa
► Best quality audio is archived soon after the show at RepublicBroadcastingArchives.org/category/Chris-Steiner
Call in:
► 512-248-8252
► Toll free at 800-313-9443
Please help keep the show going and back on the TAN Talk Network (TanTalk1340.com) of six Florida stations by donating at Patreon.com/LiberationStation or GiveSendGo.com/liberationstation for a healthier, more peaceful future.
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