My Burning Ones

A message to encourage over-comers to keep fighting the good fight of faith because Yahushua (Jesus Our Messiah) is going to strengthen us and pour out His living water in and through us, as we prepare for our end-time assignments. He tells us not to fear as He is about to shake all things and the world is about to experience something that has never taken place before. Yahushua has separated those who are to be His kings and priests from those who are not ready now for His complete indwelling, and we are to wait expectantly for His wisdom and counsel according to our specific assignments in these last days.

