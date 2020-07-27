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"White coat summit" press conference July 27, 2020: Doctors discussing virus therapies
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213 views • July 28, 2020
Physicians on steps of supreme court explaining effective therapies against the Wuhan coronavirus. This information is being suppressed by the Big Pharma controlled mainstream media.
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